Three Foyle MLAs are encouraging more people to leave their cars at home and have hopped onboard Translink’s Foyle Metro electric bus fleet to demonstrate its convenience and flexibility.

Gary Middleton (DUP), Sinéad McLaughlin (SDLP), and Ciara Ferguson (Sinn Féin) used the bus service to travel to constituency engagements in and around Derry, demonstrating Foyle Metro’s convenience and flexibility.

With the city becoming one of the first in Europe to have introduced a completely zero emissions fleet to its urban bus network, the move promotes the ongoing importance of a modal shift from single-user car journeys to sustainable public transport.

Gary Middleton MLA said he was ‘delighted to have had the opportunity to use the innovative Foyle Metro bus service to carry out constituency work’, while Sinéad McLaughlin MLA, considering the environmental implications, stated that Translink’s zero emissions fleet ‘means that our city is now leading the way when it comes to the role of public transport in helping to reach the agreed net zero targets.’

Foyle MLA Sinead McLaughlin.

Ciara Ferguson MLA urged the public to reduce congestion on our roads by ‘leaving the car at home, even once a week,’ and also said that ‘he comfort and convenience of the new bus fleet was second to none’.

Ian Campbell, Director of Service Operations at Translink said: “We welcome our local elected representatives setting this positive example and we hope to see many others follow their lead. The importance of modal shift will allow everyone to experience the advantages of zero emissions public transport, which include active travel, cleaner air and a Better.Connected future for all. This effort from our MLAs aligns with Translink’s objective of reducing its emissions by 50% by 2030.”

Contactless ticketing is now available on all the Derry buses and coaches, including Foyle Metro, providing even more convenience and flexibility for travellers, reducing cash payments and ensuring faster boarding.