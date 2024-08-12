Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Derry’s Foyle Street in the city centre will be closed to motorists for up to a year from today, Monday August 12 but NI Water have stressed that pedestrian access along the street will be maintained throughout.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A £4.2m project is now under way to upgrade the aged water and sewage systems in the vicinity, increase capacity and facilitate future infrastructure developments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NI Water in an update on Monday said: “As we embark today on a major infrastructure improvement scheme that will see Foyle Street in Derry closed between Water Street and Shipquay Place for up to a year, we’d like to remind the public that pedestrian access is being maintained along Foyle Street and that all businesses in the area are open as usual while work is ongoing.

“Foyle Metro and Goldliner bus services are operating from Foyle Street Bus Station while Ulsterbus services can be accessed from the temporary bus station within Foyle Street Car Park.”

Pedestrian access is being maintained throughout as shown in this NI Water graphic.

NI Water said that together with their project team from Arup and BSG they would like to thank local businesses and the wider public for their “cooperation as we work to modernise the water and wastewater network in this part of the city”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NI Water also stated: “Our contractor will manage deliveries to businesses and other day-to-day operations on Foyle Street and designated taxi bays will be implemented and accessible to pedestrians during the work.

“During the first week of the Foyle Street closure, Water Street (country bound) will also be closed to complete preliminary work currently ongoing in that area. Motorists will be diverted from Orchard Street along the front of Foyleside Shopping Centre to the Foyle Embankment.

“Signage will be in place to direct motorists for all phases of work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Foyle Street (File picture).

"NI Water would like to thank the public for their patience and cooperation while work on Foyle Street is ongoing. We will endeavour to deliver a modern water and wastewater system in a sensitive and timely way.”

Back in October 2023 oRobert McLean, NI Water senior project manager in capital delivery spoke of the need for the scheme during a Council meeting.

Mr McLean said that the sewage system along Foyle Street is around 100 years old, having been installed in the 1920s. It consisted, he said, of one combined foul and storm, egg-shaped sewer system, which was, he said, no longer normal and would have been “built in the Victorian ages”.