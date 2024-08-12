Foyle Street in Derry city centre closed to motorists for a year from today
A £4.2m project is now under way to upgrade the aged water and sewage systems in the vicinity, increase capacity and facilitate future infrastructure developments.
NI Water in an update on Monday said: “As we embark today on a major infrastructure improvement scheme that will see Foyle Street in Derry closed between Water Street and Shipquay Place for up to a year, we’d like to remind the public that pedestrian access is being maintained along Foyle Street and that all businesses in the area are open as usual while work is ongoing.
“Foyle Metro and Goldliner bus services are operating from Foyle Street Bus Station while Ulsterbus services can be accessed from the temporary bus station within Foyle Street Car Park.”
NI Water said that together with their project team from Arup and BSG they would like to thank local businesses and the wider public for their “cooperation as we work to modernise the water and wastewater network in this part of the city”.
NI Water also stated: “Our contractor will manage deliveries to businesses and other day-to-day operations on Foyle Street and designated taxi bays will be implemented and accessible to pedestrians during the work.
“During the first week of the Foyle Street closure, Water Street (country bound) will also be closed to complete preliminary work currently ongoing in that area. Motorists will be diverted from Orchard Street along the front of Foyleside Shopping Centre to the Foyle Embankment.
“Signage will be in place to direct motorists for all phases of work.
"NI Water would like to thank the public for their patience and cooperation while work on Foyle Street is ongoing. We will endeavour to deliver a modern water and wastewater system in a sensitive and timely way.”
Back in October 2023 oRobert McLean, NI Water senior project manager in capital delivery spoke of the need for the scheme during a Council meeting.
