Free tickets for delighted Eleanor and Gerry as Loganair celebrates City of Derry milestone

Two long-time travellers were surprised with free tickets as Loganair celebrated carrying 400,000 passengers on the popular Glasgow to City of Derry Airport route.

Eleanor and Gerry Loughlin, who live in Glasgow, have been loyal passengers on this route for over 40 years.

Originally from Glasgow and Donegal, respectively, the couple used the route frequently while they lived in Donegal, flying back to Scotland to visit Eleanor’s family.

They continue to use the service to reconnect with friends and family in Donegal and Strabane and told how the route has always connected their homes.

Eleanor and Gerry Loughlin, who were awarded the tickets. Photo: Lorcan Doherty

The delighted couple are now deciding how to use their free tickets.

Eleanor said: "We’ve been flying this route for decades, and it’s always felt like a bridge between our two homes. We haven’t decided where to go with our free tickets – we might take another trip to spend time with our family or try somewhere further afield!”

The Glasgow to City of Derry route holds a special place in Loganair’s history, having been operated by the airline at various times over the past 40 years. The service’s enduring popularity reflects the deep historical connections between the communities in Glasgow and the Northwest of Ireland.

Luke Lovegrove, chief commercial officer at Loganair, said: "Reaching 400,000 passengers at City of Derry Airport is a testament to the strong demand for reliable, regional air services. We’re proud to have played a part in maintaining these vital connections over the years, and are especially pleased to celebrate this milestone with such longstanding customers as Eleanor and Gerry."

Steve Frazer, managing director at City of Derry Airport, said: "It is a pleasure to join Loganair in celebrating this milestone and in thanking our wonderful passengers, Eleanor and Gerry, who have been proud supporters of the airline and City of Derry Airport for many years.

"The historical tie between Glasgow and the Northwest is as strong as ever as we continually see a high number of passengers who frequently commute to visit family and friends throughout the year, outlining the essential requirement for this service in connecting our two city regions.”

Loganair flies daily between Glasgow and City of Derry Airport, boosting business and leisure travel connectivity.

The route is serviced by Loganair’s newest ATR turboprop fleet, one of the most environmentally efficient regional aircraft.

