In just 10 short weeks, they have reached their target of €20,000 to buy an ability swing, a bird's nest swing and a wheelchair accessible picnic bench for the popular park.

Coreen Robison, sister of the late Gareth and a member of the fundraising group thanked everyone for their incredible support.

"I am overwhelmed to say the least that we have raised the money so quickly but the credit for this achievement goes to our local community, not to Fun For All. Their support is key in achieving our goal.

An artist's impression of how the equipment might look.

"A thank you is also in order for the local businesses who have donated €7000 worth of 33 prizes for our mega raffle, the draw for which will be in O Flaherty's Bar at 1pm on Friday, 25 August to finish our coffee morning and close our fundraising.

“We are very excited to get this equipment ordered and get construction started and help improve the lives of our children, their families and friends and we are so grateful to everyone who has supported us in any way. I hope they realise how important their contribution is.”

Tickets for the raffle are available at Mac's Newsagents Buncrana until 6pm on August 23, by visiting https://www.idonate.ie/raffle/FunForAllRaffle at the coffee morning in O’Flaherty's Bar Buncrana on Friday, August 25 From 11am. Also see http://funforall.charity/ for the list of prizes which include