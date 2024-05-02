Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Saturday, May 11 at the First Derry Presbyterian Church, Magazine Street, Derry, from 10.30-11:30am the next Friend’s of the Derry Walls lecture by Professor David Dickson of Trinity College Dublin titled ‘Derry and First Irish Cities’ will take place.

This lecture had been organised by the late Mark Lusby, Co-Ordinator of ‘The Friends of the Derry Walls.’

Following the lecture, there will be a short celebration of Mark’s life, followed by a Memorial Walk in his honour.

The Marl Lusby Memorial Walk will take place along the ancient City Walls he did so much to promote and protect.

In the century after the siege, Derry city’s commercial importance was transformed, and it became one of the few Irish ports with substantial trade links with the Americas.

David Dickson will explore what this meant on the ground, who was involved, and how far Derry’s story differs from what was happening in the east- and south-coast ports.

Prof. David Dickson spent his career in the Dept. of History, Trinity College Dublin and has published widely on eighteenth-century Ireland and on regional history, north and south, including a study of his native Inishowen.

His most recent book is ‘The first Irish cities: An eighteenth century transformation (2021).’

This event will be ticketed through Eventbrite and a suggested donation, at https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=SUU276JZ76G3E or on the day itself.

After the lecture at approximately 11.45am a short celebration of Mark’s life officiated by Mark’s good friend Fr Paul Fraser will take place. Then at 12.30pm everyone who is able to join will be asked to participate in the ‘Mark Lusby Memorial Walk’ around Derry’s famous Walls that Mark loved so much.

Many tributes have been paid to the well-known Derry heritage activist who died peacefully in Altnagelvin after a short illness last month.

The Waterside-native was a leading campaigner for the preservation of Derry’s built heritage over many decades.

His friend Niall McCaughan said he had a ‘zest for life’ and was a tireless and passionate advocate for his home city and its rich history.