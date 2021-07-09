Further progress with another £500,000 confirmed for Ballymagroarty and Hazelbank centre

The Foyleside representative said the new facility at Ringfort Road was much needed by the local community.

“Sinn Féin has been lobbying for the construction of a new community facility for the area for many years and were delighted when Derry Strabane Council offered £900,000 of match funding for the project.

“This was followed by the granting of planning permission earlier this year,” said Colr. Heaney.

He said the Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey has now confirmed an offer of £500,000 for the new centre.

“This is another huge step forward and a process of community consultation will now begin before the project moves to the construction phase.

“I would like to congratulate Ballymagroarty Hazelbank Community Partnership for their hard work in driving the project.