Galliagh bonfire material removed for 'public safety reasons' in line with wishes of residents

Material assembled in Galliagh ahead of a mooted August 15 bonfire has been removed for public safety reasons.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 7th Aug 2023, 12:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 12:41 BST

The Department for Communities confirmed the material has been taken away in line with the wishes of the local community in the area.

A DFC spokesperson said: “We can confirm that bonfire material at the Galliagh Linear Park site has been removed this morning for public safety reasons.

“This action is in line with the expressed wishes of the local community - in particular the residents directly affected by the bonfire, and the associated anti-social behaviour - and the advice of partner statutory agencies.

Bonfire material has been removed from the Galliagh Linear Park for 'public safety reasons'.
The Department has taken the decision with care, informed by extensive engagement with community groups, residents and partner organisations.”

Bonfires were traditionally lit in Derry in celebration of the Feast of the Assumption on August 15, and from the early 1970s, to mark the anniversary of the nationalist revolt against internment.

The majority have been discontinued in nationalist areas.

