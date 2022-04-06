Giant Hogweed and Japanese Knotweed taskforce set up by Derry Council

Derry & Strabane COuncil is set to work with the residents, the Housing Executive, Urban Villages and Triax in an attempt to find a lasting solution to this problem.

A motion was brought before Derry City and Strabane Council by Sinn Féin Councillor Patricia Logue who said: “Two motions have already been brought to council about Giant Hogweed and Japanese Knotweed and both highlighted the need for a multi-agency approach. The ownership of the land behind Alexandra Place cannot be established. When the bulk of the land was acquired by the Housing Executive in the 70s this strip of land was unfortunately not registered even though land adjoining it at Alma Place was. Japanese Knotweed is a highly invasive fast growing plant which can cause significant damage which is why it is so important to get rid of it quickly.

“The damage will range from cosmetic to minor but if left unchecked to significant damage which could prove very costly to repair. In the past, the council along with the Housing Executive treated the Japanese Knotweed in this area. Unfortunately this arrangement didn’t address the matter fully. Given the detrimental impact this is having on residents quality of life and damage to homes I am hoping that if council takes the lead and works with other agencies a solution could be found to bring this land into a usable and well kept state for the enjoyment of all who live there.”

The area to the rear of Alexandra Park in Derry (Google Earth).

Describing such areas of wasteland as ‘a blight on our landscape’, DUP Alderman Hilary McClintock added: “It is important we work with the residents of Alexandra Place and the agencies to find a solution to this problem because it’s something that can cause so much annoyance to the people of the area.”

SDLP Colr. Brian Tierney commented: “Over the last number of days I have spoken to residents in Alexandra Place and visited the area and seen the wasteland being discussed. I think the fact that no one has taken any responsibility or claimed any responsibility for this piece of land is shocking. The residents have tried and tried to get a resolution and get someone to take responsibility and it has always fallen on deaf ears. I think setting up this group with the council, The Housing Executive, Urban Villages, Triax and the residents will hopefully find a solution.”

Colr. Tierney proposed an amendment that ‘Council will use key learnings to address similar problems at Bishop Street Community centre which is also impacted by Japanese Knotweed.’

The substantive motion passed unanimously.

Sinn Fein Councillor Patricia Logue.

By Gillian Anderson