Good news for beachgoers as Culdaff beach boardwalk repairs get underway

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The news was confirmed by Donegal County Councillor Johnny McGuinness, who added that a ‘track machine and engineers are also working on the concrete pathway entrance to make it safe also’.

Colr McGuinness thanked Donegal County Council’s Environment section ‘for facilitating the works and for the co-operation over the last two months to find a long term solution going forward.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Fine Gael councillor said he ‘will be pushing’ for the reallocation of 50,000 euro that he had ‘secured last year to extend the boardwalk from the play park to the larger carpark, to be used to fund a hinged gangway to secure long-term access for all beach users’.

Repairs are underway at Culdaff boardway.

Speaking at Tuesday’s Inishowen Municipal District meeting, Colr McGuinness said dunes at the beach were ‘being lost at a rapid pace this year’.

"It’s impossible to hold back the tide and we are losing dunes at a rapid pace this year – we’ve lost three or four metres this season. You can see the whole thing disappearing in front of us. If this continues at this pace, the pathway along the dunes will be visible to the eye. I don’t think we have much input into it and it will take it’s course. We’re always going to come off second best when dealing with nature.”