Habinteg Housing Association completes £3M social housing scheme on Derry's Foyle Road

Habinteg Housing Association (Ulster) has completed a £3M social housing scheme on Foyle Road in Derry, representing a significant milestone for the Association.
By Staff Reporter
Published 24th Jul 2023, 14:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 14:21 BST

The project, which commenced construction in 2021, encompasses a total of 24 units, comprising 11 general needs houses, 12 apartments and one wheelchair accessible home and has now officially been handed over to tenants.

Situated on Foyle Road, adjacent to the Association’s Old City Court development and conveniently located less than 1 mile from the city centre, this development enjoys an ideal position in close proximity to a wide range of local amenities, including transport links.

This project forms an integral part of Habinteg’s ongoing strategic development plan for the North-West area and marks the successful delivery of the first of four projects currently under construction in the area.

The £3m housing development is located on the Foyle Road.
The Association is continuing to explore further development opportunities within the North-West area to address the continuing demand for much needed social housing.

Katrina Smyth, Director of Development at Habinteg Housing Association, said, “The scheme at Foyle Road in Derry City has been designed with our tenants at the heart to meet the social housing need in the area. With 11 houses, 12 apartments and one wheelchair accessible home, the development is suitable for tenants with a wide range of needs and we were excited to welcome them to their new homes.“

