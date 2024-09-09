Donegal County Council has announced the commencement of the preparation of the Moville Regeneration Strategy and Action Plan.

The funding for the Strategy has been allocated from the Town and Village Renewal Scheme, Department of Rural and Community Development through a funding application submitted by Donegal County Council in partnership with the Moville Tidy Towns.

GM Design Associates have been engaged to prepare the Strategy and to facilitate the public consultation and engagement that will be undertaken as part of the process.

Liam Ward, Director of Community Development and Planning Services has welcomed the commencement of the Moville Regeneration Strategy and Action Plan and said: “It is important to have a Strategy to plan for the future growth and regeneration of Moville, a town of such rich historical and cultural significance.

Moville in Inishowen.

The Strategy will be very much community led and will reflect the needs of the community to deliver interventions that will encourage more people to live, work and visit the town”.

The key areas for regeneration in Moville will be identified through community engagement which will take the form of drop in events, targeted stakeholder engagement and submissions.

The Strategy will also set out the anticipated timelines and potential funding options to deliver the specific projects identified. To date, GM Design Associates have met with some of the local groups/organisations and the first community drop in event has now been arranged for Thursday

September 19 from 3pm to 8pm in the Glencrow Hall, Moville.

Speaking on behalf of the Members of the Inishowen Municipal District, Councillor Jack Murray, Cathaoirleach, is encouraging the community of Moville to take the opportunity to attend the drop in event and to engage in the process.

"This is your opportunity to shape the Moville Regeneration Strategy and Action Plan which will plan for the future development of Moville to 2040 and beyond”.

Following the drop in event and targeted stakeholder engagement meetings, all the feedback and submissions received will be collated and a draft Moville Regeneration Strategy and Action Plan will be prepared. This Draft Strategy will be the subject of further community engagement and consultation with a view to having the final Moville Regeneration Strategy and Action Plan in place in 2025.