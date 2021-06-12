Heading to the beach? Here’s how the weather is shaping up for Derry & Donegal this weekend... bring sunscreen

While there will be some cloud cover today (Saturday) it will stay pleasant enough with the temperatures will be in the mid to high teens throughout the day with little to no chance of rain for most parts.

In Derry and Strabane the best of the sunshine, according to the Met Office, looks set to arrive in the early afternoon, while temperatures will climb steadily into the evening reaching 18 degrees by 6pm and staying warm and dry into the night.

Across Inishowen, Met Eireann is reporting it will be a few degrees cooler at 14 and 15 degrees throughout the day but still very pleasant in mild, southerly breezes.

Sunday is shaping up to be a great day in the north west.

Tomorrow, Sunday, however is shaping up to a spectacular day with wall-to-wall sunshine across the north west for most of the day and temperatures up into the low 20s Celsius for everyone.

In what is sure to be a busy day across parks, greenways, the city and town centres and particularly the coastal beaches of Counties Derry and Donegal.

The sun will be shining from early morning and any trace of cloud cover will disappear by 9am for those who want to make a full day of it.

Met Eireann has forecast that temperatures in north Inishowen will have reached 15 degrees by 9am, then climbing throughout the day to 21 degrees Celsius by 6pm in the evening.

People are urged to protect themselves from the sun.

In Derry it’s a similar picture with full sun for most of the day before some cloud cover returns later in the evening, according to the Met Office.

The warmest weather in the city will arrive between 11am and 6pm tomorrow.

People are being reminded to keep themselves and their families safe and to avoid crowded areas, while also being mindful of protecting their skin from burning in the sun.

Monday is expected to see a temporary blip with temperatures much lower than the weekend before they start to recover again on Tuesday.

Summer is here. Get the sunglasses and sunscreen out.