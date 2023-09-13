Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Councillor Martin McDermott also told the recent meeting of the Inishowen Municipal District that Gardai were also, on occasion, called out over the summer to ask those cutting hedges to ‘stop.’

Under the Wildlife Act, ‘the cutting, grubbing, burning or other destruction of ‘vegetation growing in any hedge or ditch’ between March 1 and August 31 is prohibited.’ There are some exceptions in instances of road safety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Colr McDermott said: “We have to ask who is running the show here. Lives are in danger because we can’t cut a hedge.”

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Martin McDermott. Photo Clive Wasson

The Fianna Fail Councillor asked for the policy relating to hedge cutting to be ‘looked at’.

"You have the guards coming to individuals trying to make a road safe for the general public and then we’re seen as a council, up the Muff straight, for instance, cutting away at hedges in the middle of that road. There needs to be a bit of sense.”

Colr McDermott outlined how many of the viewing points and locations popular with tourists cannot be seen properly due to overgrown hedges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Travelling around the coast, from Malin Head to Greencastle, you can’t see half of it. That was a selling point we had, that you’re able to go along that coastal route. Half the roads are in a completely grown over state and that’s something we need to have a look at, particularly the back roads.”

Colr McDermott said that farmers are ‘scared to cut hedges due to rules and regulations.”

Councillor Martin Farren agreed with Colr Doherty and said that Donegal County Council needs to get in touch with ‘National Parks and Wildlife to see if something can be sorted out’.

"It’s ridiculous. Lives are being put at risk. Cars are getting scratched. It’s ridiculous. It’s not working. With hedge cutting starting now this month, Inishowen will be looking a million dollars again, when all the visitors go home.”

Colr Farren added that ‘common sense has to prevail’.