Homelessness at crisis point in Northern Ireland: Simon Community appeals for immediate support
According to recently disclosed data, nearly 27,000 households in Northern Ireland—including over 4,500 children—are currently officially classified as "homeless."
This statistic has just over doubled from ten years ago in 2013 there were just under 12,500 people classified as homeless in Northern Ireland.
Karen McAlister, Head of Research & Development at Simon Community, said: "Last year alone, Simon Community’s helpline received 16,000 calls from individuals seeking advice and support. Faced with the relentless pressures of the rising cost of living, an increasing number of families and individuals find themselves teetering on the edge of homelessness. The simple act of donating just £30.00 this Christmas could help us supply a welcome pack for a new client arriving at our doors with little to nothing."
The recent figures show that 45,292 different households are on the social housing waiting list, the highest ever recorded in Northern Ireland to date.
Simon Community operates in 20 different temporary accommodation sites across all Northern Ireland. The homelessness charity aids those in need 365 days a year including Christmas day, and has issued a plea for financial support to be able to support and help the not so fortunate this Christmas.
For more information about Simon Community and how to donate, visit www.simoncommunity.org
People are advised that if they or someone they know is homeless or at risk of homelessness, they call Simon Community’s free Homeless Support Line on 0800 171 222.