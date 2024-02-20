Host of new greenway routes in Derry & Strabane examined as cross-border routes with Donegal progress

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The mooted additional routes were among several mentioned during discussions on Derry & Strabane Council’s updated Greenways Development Plan 2024-28.

During the discussions numerous Councillors and Alderman paid tribute to retiring Greenway Development Officer Mike Savage, who has led on the development of routes in the city and district, and his ‘excellent’ team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Director of Environment & Regeneration Karen Phillips gave the elected representatives an update on current projects under way or in the pipeline at the February meeting of the Council’s Environment and Regeneration Committee.

The Waterside greenway.

Karen Phillips told the elected reps: “You will be aware of Council’s long track record of successful delivery of greenways and other infrastructure such as the North West Greenways network and we have been developing a walking and cycling masterplan that has guided the development of new routes."

In June 2023, the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) Active Travel Unit approached Councils across the north asking them to draft 5-year programmes for Greenway development. This could lead to DfI bringing forward proposals this spring on how they intend to support and promote greenway development, and DfI may even fund and lead on several projects, elected reps were told.

Karen Phillips said that given current resources, the Council itself would need to focus on its ‘high priority’ greenway routes, but added that if additional resources do become available “then a greater number of projects can be developed”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Funding from various sources has helped realise numerous greenway projects so far in the north west, with work started on others and plans well advanced for yet more.

June 2023: Derry City and Strabane District Council Mayor Councillor Patricia Logue officially opened the Strathfoyle greenway with funders, the design team, local community leaders and elected representatives and some of the young people who regularly use the new route above the River Foyle. Picture Martin McKeown. 23.06.23

Most recently, the £2.8m Strathfoyle Greenway was opened last year, while the €35 million INTERREG VA Northwest Greenways’ project is delivering the cross-border route from Maydown to Quigley’s Point in Inishowen, with works on the ground ongoing. This route includes along the Stradowen Drive, Strathfoyle, Culmore, Pennyburn Bridge and Muff greenway links. The Northwest Greenways is also funding the cross-border Ballymagorry to Castlefinn route, which includes the Strabane Canal and Strabane North greenways and new shared-use paths in both Lifford and Strabane town centres.

Meanwhile work is also progressing on the Clooney Masterplan Greenways network, with a view to taking this scheme to planning in spring 2024. This two-part project would connect the Bond’s Street/ Clooney residential areas to the greenway and with Limavady Road and also link the Clooney Greenway and Caw/ Kilfennan residential areas via a link beside the proposed new Stadium site to Limavady Road and onwards to the city centre.

Over the coming year, the Council will focus on the completion of the huge Northwest Greenways project, the Derg Active project and the Stradowen Drive greenway in Derry. Officers will also work on the submission of the planning application for the Clooney Greenway, and develop proposals for a new Strabane-Sion Mills-Victoria Bridge Greenway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A new 900m greenway link at Dergview FC lands, Castlederg will be developed as part of the Derg Active project, and this scheme is expected to mobilise in spring of this year, complimenting the recently delivered greenways at Castle Park and St. Eugene’s GAC grounds.

Ongoing works for the Culmore greenway.

UUP Alderman Derek Hussey raised the potential for a previously mooted ecclesiastical route from Ardstraw along the Derg Valley to Lough Derg to be realised and was told that this was being looked into by the Business & Culture Committee, which is also examining a CholmCille heritage route, with a report due back very soon.

In terms of a potential Newbuildings - Strabane primary route, the Council masterplan states that while the current A5 designs have no provision for nonmotorised users, “a significant amount of the route has parallel farm access tracks that could be re-designated as shared use... and there are quiet roads that could fill in the gaps. “This is a once-in-a-generation chance to achieve 15km of the Derry - Craigavon Primary route”, the report states.

Other projects detailed in the plan include the Derry to Buncrana greenway plan, which involves 1.5km greenway from St. Columb’s College to the border on the northern side. Lands negotiations are recommencing on the northern side, while the Republic of Ireland section of the scheme would see the greenway continue across the border and connect to Buncrana via Inch Levels. Donegal County Council are in the process of appointing an ICT to progress design development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Culmore-Ballyarnett-Galliagh is partially developed with Active Travel access to Thornhill College being established as part of the NW Greenway Project. This route would connect a number of educational, employment and recreational trip generators with the residential areas of Culmore, Ballyarnett, Galliagh and Skeoge, without the need to travel towards the city centre and out again.

Greenway works ongoing along the Muff to Quigley's Point route in Inishowen.

Work on the Coney Road, Culmore to Canning's Lane section of the Derry to Muff greenway is also progressing, and Council has commissioned a technical feasibility assessment in order to identify a preferred route option. In the interim, a ‘quietway’ is being progressed for the Coney Road.

A Faughan – White Horse – City of Derry Airport route has been identified using lands along A2 dual carriageway and hard shoulders of detrunked A2. This would cross the River Faughan either via existing parapet/ cantilever or new bridge and would connect to a cycle path from Greysteel. A Maydown-Faughan Secondary Route would link DfI projects from Maydown-Carrowkeel Drive and the potential DfI project from River Faughan to City of Derry Airport and an onward route Greysteel/ Limavady.

In relation to the Creggan Country Park and Creggan Burn Park masterplans, the Council is currently consulting on both. The Active Travel project would support the delivery of the new and upgraded paths that connects across and through the site, linking established and new residential developments with each other and with recreational, educational and retail trip generators.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Glendermott Shared Space masterplan seeks to improve and connect a number of greenspaces with surrounding communities, and a Council team are engaging on options and designs.

Nearby, the Top Of The Hill Greenway project would involve the design, securing of planning permission and construction of a 1km

Greenway from Top Of The Hill Park to the existing shared use path network at Altnagelvin. It would involve the upgrading of 750m of existing paths and the creation of 250m of new paths. With over 1,000 households within 350m of the proposed route, they would have quick, safe and

The city centre River Foyle greenway route is one of many successful routes delivered.

attractive access to recreational, retail and employment sites

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Gransha Enagh Masterplan between Strathfoyle Greenway and the A2 is in development, and already some key links have been indentified.

Nixon’s Corner to Killea path/ greenway would provide a safe roadside link and allow the Nixon’s corner residents access to facilities with 10m cycle and give Killea residents access to a roadside path network into Derry City Centre.