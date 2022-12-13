Derry Journal.

You can place a memoriam by contacting staff via telephone number 028 71229739 or alternatively by e-mail via: [email protected]

If lines are busy, if you could please leave a message with your name and number and a brief description about your call.

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the team will then give you a ring back as soon as possible and assist you with placing the memoriam for your loved one.

To place an advert online and / or in print, please e-mail: [email protected]

To contact a journalist or the editorial department, please e-mail: [email protected]

We apologise for any inconvenience caused or to anyone who has been affected by the recent changes.

Advertisement Hide Ad