How to contact Derry Journal for memoriams, editorial & adverts
Please note that due to new arrangements, customers seeking to place memoriams are advised to please continue do so from home via telephone and e-mail, rather than in person.
You can place a memoriam by contacting staff via telephone number 028 71229739 or alternatively by e-mail via: [email protected]
If lines are busy, if you could please leave a message with your name and number and a brief description about your call.
One of the team will then give you a ring back as soon as possible and assist you with placing the memoriam for your loved one.
To place an advert online and / or in print, please e-mail: [email protected]
To contact a journalist or the editorial department, please e-mail: [email protected]
We apologise for any inconvenience caused or to anyone who has been affected by the recent changes.
You can also keep up to date with news and views across Derry and the North West at www.derryjournal.com, on our Facebook page and @derryjournal on Twitter.