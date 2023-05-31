Hundreds of tractors to take on Inish Tractor Run this weekend for three worthy charities

This year’s big event is in aid of three charities, the Donegal Hospice, an intellectual disability play area at Ard Clochar, Carndonagh and Hughie’s Corner.

The tractor run is one of the biggest in Inishowen’s fundraising calendar and has raised thousands of pounds for good causes over the past nine years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tractor drivers of all ages come from across the peninsula and beyond to take part and it all culminates in a fabulous after-party, which will be held at Malin Stables. There are a number of big music names on the bill, with popular singers Mike Denver, Jim Devine, Shunie Crampsey, Liam McDermott and DJ Scotty providing the best of entertainment from 5pm until late.

There'll be plenty of entertainment for the Inish Tractor Run this weekend.

The tractor run begins at 11am at Banba’s Crown, this Sunday, June 4. Cost to take part is €20 per tractor, with food included. It will then finish in Malin at 5pm sharp. Entrants are advised to be at Banba’s Crown no later than 10.20am. Anyone who arrives later can pull in to a designated point in Malin Head and join from there.

The afterparty is €20 per person and this will include a BBQ with pig on a spit. Capacity has been increased this year and everyone is welcome. Tickets can be purchased at the door or on eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/tractor-run-after-party-live-entertainment-at-the-malin-stables-tickets-

Everyone who purchases tickets via Eventbrite will be entered into a draw for a night away with breakfast and dinner in the Ballyliffin Lodge & Spa Hotel. There is also a charity raffle, with first prize a restored Massey Ferguson 35X, a second prize of €2,500 Cash an a third prize of €1,000 Cash. Tickets can be purchased at www.idonate.ie

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year’s Inish Tractor Run will be held in memory of the highly-regarded local man, John Byrne, who was always at the heart of his community and the event itself.