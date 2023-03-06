Ice weather warnings issued as big chill to hit Derry, Donegal, Tyrone

High pressure is expected to settle over the north west overnight Monday into Tuesday bringing with it a widespread frost by night and the potential for wintry showers.

In its forecast for the Derry region the days ahead, the Met Office has said temperatures will dip below freezing every night up until the weekend and will be in single figures by day.

“Clear periods and a few scattered snow showers, giving a slight covering in places across the north. A cold night with a widespread frost. Minimum temperature -4 °C.

Winter moon over Carndonagh, Donegal.

For Tuesday the Met Office states: “A cold and bright day with some sunny intervals and a few snow showers, these mostly across northern counties. Maximum temperature 5 °C. Outlook for Wednesday to Friday: Dry, cold and sunny on Wednesday and Thursday. Chance of rain and snow on Friday.”

Met Éireann has also issued a yellow warning for ice, and warned that there will be icy stretches forming from Monday evening into Tuesday morning across Ulster.

"Tonight: Long clear spells will develop early tonight. Very cold with lowest temperatures of 0 and -4 degrees leading to widespread sharp frost and possible icy stretches. Wintry showers will later move into north facing coasts later, in mostly light northerly breezes.”

For Tuesday it states: “Very cold, but with plenty of sunshine too. Some well scattered sleet or snow showers will stream into coastal areas, with a lot of dry weather elsewhere.”

Black ice.

"Highest temperatures will range just 3 to 6 degrees with light to moderate northerly breezes.”

