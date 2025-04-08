Immigration, diversity and fightback against racism and 'hate filled algorithms' to be celebrated in Derry
The event will take place at 12:30pm in Guildhall Square.
Spokesperson for the group, Davy McAuley says the event will be a celebration of diversity: “We want to celebrate the invaluable contributions that immigrants make to our community and stand united against the rising tide of racism and scapegoating being spread online.
“Immigrants have enriched every aspect of life in Derry. Our NHS would fall apart of it were not for the workers who come from all over the world to staff our hospitals and care homes.
“New medical technologies are being developed by teams of scientists from around the world at Ulster University, ground breaking, life saving work carried out by immigrants.
“Beyond these sectors, immigrant communities bring diverse perspectives, cultures, and traditions that make Derry the vibrant and inclusive city we cherish.”
The event comes amid increasing concerns over racism and scapegoating of minority communities across Ireland.
Mr McAuley said: "However, as we celebrate these contributions, we must confront the growing challenge of online racism and the scapegoating of refugees.
"Far right conspiracy theories have become commonplace, making social media a dark and depressing place.
“We want to create an event that gives people hope away from the hate filled algorithms of Facebook and TikTok.
“This celebration is an opportunity for the people of Derry to come together to affirm their commitment to anti-racism, inclusion, and diversity."
