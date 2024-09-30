IN PICS: New flats progressing as first homes in separate Derry estate allocated

It is understood some of the homes in a major mixed housing development between Buncrana Road and College Glen off Templemore Road beside Faustina Business Park have been completed and have already been allocated to people on the social housing waiting list.

This development is providing almost 100 new social homes and once fully completed, the EHA/ Arbour Housing development will provide 58 mainly semi-detached two bedroom and three bedroom houses and 40 new apartments across the 6.5 acre site.

Meanwhile Choice Housing in Derry has confirmed that a new apartments complex in the Ballymagroarty area is expected to be completed in spring next year.

The scheme off the Branch Road near the roundabout with Aileach Road and Northland Road comprises 18 new apartments for active elderly.

A spokesperson for Choice Housing said these apartments are “due to be completed in April 2025” and that the “mix includes: ten 1-bedroom apartments and eight 2-bedroom apartments. Two of the apartments have been designed suitable for wheelchair use”.

Artist's impression of how the new apartments will look. (McGirr architects/ Choice Housing)