IN PICTURES: Bikers ride out in 'Richard's Run' charity drive in Derry in memory of beloved friend

The fundraising Richard’s Run memorial motorcycle event was staged in memory of 68-years-old Richard Edwards, who died after collision with a police vehicle in the vicinity of Maydown Police Station in June 2024.

Richard was from the Strathfoyle area of Derry and many tributes were paid to him after his death last summer. The Derry man passed away in hospital shortly after the collision, which occurred on the afternoon of June 19, 2024.

The collision involved a police vehicle driven by a contracted member of police staff and a motorcycle in the vicinity of Maydown Police Station. The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service had attended the scene at the time.

The Richard’s Run motorcade took off from the meeting point at The Diamond on Sunday afternoon and followed a route down Shipquay Street and across the Foyle Bridge to Strathfoyle, Maydown Road, Limavady Road, Glendermott Road and finished up at the Waterside Shared Village, where a raffle took place.

Photos by George Sweeney / Derry Journal.

Bikers on Shipquay Street during Richard's Run, a fundraising memorial motorcycle event in memory of 68-years-old Richard Edwards, who died after collision with a police vehicle in the vicinity of Maydown Police Station in June 2024. Proceeds from the event, held on Sunday afternoon last, were donated to the Air Ambulance NI Charity. Photo: George Sweeney

Some of the bikers who took part in Richard's Run, a fundraising memorial motorcycle run in memory of 68-years-old Richard Edwards, who died after collision with a police vehicle in the vicinity of Maydown Police Station in June 2024. Proceeds from the event, held on Sunday afternoon last, were donated to the Air Ambulance NI Charity. Photo: George Sweeney

Relatives of Richard Edwards attended Richard's Run, a fundraising memorial motorcycle run in memory of the 68-years-old motorcyclist who died after collision with a police vehicle in the vicinity of Maydown Police Station in June 2024. Proceeds from the event, held in Derry on Sunday afternoon last, were donated to the Air Ambulance NI Charity. Photo: George Sweeney