IN PICTURES: Controversial Bogside bonfire set alight in Derry

Photos: George Sweeney / Derry Journal.
1. The bonfire at Meenan Square, in the Bogside, alights Friday night. Photo: George Sweeney
The bonfire at Meenan Square, in the Bogside, alights Friday night. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney
2. The bonfire at Meenan Square, in the Bogside, alights Friday night. Photo: George Sweeney
The bonfire at Meenan Square, in the Bogside, alights Friday night. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney
3. Flames from the bonfire at Meenan Square, in the Bogside, as viewed from Rossville Street on Friday night. Photo: George Sweeney
Flames from the bonfire at Meenan Square, in the Bogside, as viewed from Rossville Street on Friday night. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney
4. Fireworks prior to the bonfire at Meenan Square, in the Bogside, being set alight on Friday night. Photo: George Sweeney
Fireworks prior to the bonfire at Meenan Square, in the Bogside, being set alight on Friday night. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney