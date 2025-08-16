IN PICTURES: Controversial Bogside bonfire set alight in Derry

By Brendan McDaid
Published 16th Aug 2025, 10:19 BST
Updated 16th Aug 2025, 10:21 BST
Images of the controversial August 15th bonfire in the Bogside, which was set alight on Friday night after numerous Union and Loyalists flags among other items were placed on it during the course of the day.

Photos: George Sweeney / Derry Journal.

The bonfire at Meenan Square, in the Bogside, alights Friday night. Photo: George Sweeney

The bonfire at Meenan Square, in the Bogside, alights Friday night. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

The bonfire at Meenan Square, in the Bogside, alights Friday night. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

3. Flames from the bonfire at Meenan Square, in the Bogside, as viewed from Rossville Street on Friday night. Photo: George Sweeney

Flames from the bonfire at Meenan Square, in the Bogside, as viewed from Rossville Street on Friday night. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Fireworks prior to the bonfire at Meenan Square, in the Bogside, being set alight on Friday night. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

