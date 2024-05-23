IN PICTURES: Crane lifting Translink coach after it becomes stuck at Fountain Hill blackspot in Derry

By Kevin Mullan
Published 23rd May 2024, 15:28 BST
Updated 23rd May 2024, 15:48 BST
A Translink Goldliner Xpress bus became the latest in a long line of vehicles to become stuck at the bottom of Fountain Hill in Derry.

It is understood the large coach had been travelling down the steep Waterside road when it ran into difficulties at the junction with Spencer Road at around 8.30am on Thursday morning.

A crane had to be deployed to remove the large vehicle, which brought traffic to a standstill for a time on Thursday.

Images and video: Kevin Mullan/ Derry Journal.

The recovery operation at the Spencer Road/ Fountain Hill junction.

Related topics:TranslinkDerry