IN PICTURES: DEEDS Love In A Bucket Dementia Valentine’s Tea Dance in Derry

The event on Wednesday last was the first DEEDS Dementia get together since the outbreak of COVID -19 in 2019.
Mayor Alderman Graham Warke and his son Ollie pictured with volunteers who organised the DEEDS ‘Love-in-a-bucket’ Dementia Valentines Tea-Dance in Caw community Centre on Wednesday morning last for groups from across the city. It’s the first DEEDS Dementia get together since the outbreak of COVID -19 in 2019. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2207GS – 007