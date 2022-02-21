Mayor Alderman Graham Warke and his son Ollie pictured with members of the Hillcrest DEEDS group at the ‘Love-in-a-bucket’ Dementia Valentines Tea-Dance in Caw community Centre on Wednesday morning last. It’s the first DEEDS Dementia get together since the outbreak of COVID -19 in 2019. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2207GS – 002

IN PICTURES: DEEDS Love In A Bucket Dementia Valentine’s Tea Dance in Derry

Pictured are DEEDS members and staff from across the city at the DEEDS ‘Love-in-a-bucket’ Dementia Valentines Tea-Dance in Caw community Centre.

By George Sweeney
Monday, 21st February 2022, 4:59 pm

The event on Wednesday last was the first DEEDS Dementia get together since the outbreak of COVID -19 in 2019.

1. DER - DEEDS DEMENTIA TEA-DANCE

Mayor Alderman Graham Warke and his son Ollie pictured with members and volunteers of the Old Library Trust DEEDS group at the ‘Love-in-a-bucket’ Dementia Valentines Tea-Dance in Caw community Centre on Wednesday morning last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2207GS – 005

Photo Sales

2. DER - DEEDS DEMENTIA TEA-DANCE

Mayor Alderman Graham Warke and his son Ollie pictured with members and volunteers of the Caw/Nelson Drive DEEDS group at the ‘Love-in-a-bucket’ Dementia Valentines Tea-Dance in Caw community Centre on Wednesday morning last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2207GS – 006

Photo Sales

3. DER - DEEDS DEMENTIA TEA-DANCE

Mayor Alderman Graham Warke and his son Ollie pictured with members and volunteers of the Shantallow DEEDS group at the ‘Love-in-a-bucket’ Dementia Valentines Tea-Dance in Caw community Centre on Wednesday morning last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2207GS – 003

Photo Sales

4. DER - DEEDS DEMENTIA TEA-DANCE

Mayor Alderman Graham Warke and his son Ollie pictured with volunteers who organised the DEEDS ‘Love-in-a-bucket’ Dementia Valentines Tea-Dance in Caw community Centre on Wednesday morning last for groups from across the city. It’s the first DEEDS Dementia get together since the outbreak of COVID -19 in 2019. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2207GS – 007

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3