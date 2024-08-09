IN PICTURES: Listed Derry factory and Victorian buildings get new lift as student rooms with a view

The project, led by the Inner City Trust and supported by partners Ulster University and Architectural Heritage Fund, has involved the restoration and refurbishment of three adjoining vacant B2 heritage listed buildings (two early Victorian townhouses and one former factory) directly overlooking Derry’s historic walls. The heritage buildings have been sensitively adapted to provide modern self-contained residential accommodation with a total of 40 beds over three floors. The building is now ready for the new intake of students in the coming weeks as they start the 2024/25 academic year.