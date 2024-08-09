IN PICTURES: Listed Derry factory and Victorian buildings get new lift as student rooms with a view

By Ben Kennedy & Jack Tibbets
Published 9th Aug 2024, 13:30 GMT
We got a look around the new student accommodation created as a result of a major heritage regeneration project taken forward by the Inner City Trust as it was unveiled on Friday afternoon.

The project, led by the Inner City Trust and supported by partners Ulster University and Architectural Heritage Fund, has involved the restoration and refurbishment of three adjoining vacant B2 heritage listed buildings (two early Victorian townhouses and one former factory) directly overlooking Derry’s historic walls. The heritage buildings have been sensitively adapted to provide modern self-contained residential accommodation with a total of 40 beds over three floors. The building is now ready for the new intake of students in the coming weeks as they start the 2024/25 academic year.

Check out the stunning results in these images…

Pictures by Ben Kennedy; Video by Jack Tibbets/ Derry Journal.

What a view!

What a view! Photo: Ben Kennedy

Group pictured at the opening on Friday.

Group pictured at the opening on Friday. Photo: Ben Kennedy

The opening of the new student accommodation and the interiors.

The opening of the new student accommodation and the interiors. Photo: Ben Kennedy

The opening of the new student accommodation and the interiors.

The opening of the new student accommodation and the interiors. Photo: Ben Kennedy

