IN PICTURES: Magic in the air at Derry Féile's Creggan show

Photos by Jim Mc Cafferty Photography.
1. Families enjoying 'It's A Kind of Magic' with magician Caolan McBride pictured during the Feile's event at Bishop's Field, Creggan on Monday evening. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
Families enjoying 'It's A Kind of Magic' with magician Caolan McBride pictured during the Feile's event at Bishop's Field, Creggan on Monday evening. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography
2. Magician Jack Wise gets down among the crowd in Creggan on Monday evening. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
Magician Jack Wise gets down among the crowd in Creggan on Monday evening. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography
3. 'IT'S A KIND OF MAGIC' . . . . .The two magicians Jack Wise and Caolan McBride, who performed at during the Feile at Bishop's Field, Creggan on Monday evening. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
'IT'S A KIND OF MAGIC' . . . . .The two magicians Jack Wise and Caolan McBride, who performed at during the Feile at Bishop's Field, Creggan on Monday evening. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography
4. This young lady helping out magician Caolan McBride at Creggan on Monday evening. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
This young lady helping out magician Caolan McBride at Creggan on Monday evening. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography