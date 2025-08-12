IN PICTURES: Magic in the air at Derry Féile's Creggan show

By Jim McCafferty Photography
Published 12th Aug 2025, 10:58 BST
Pictured are families enjoying 'It's A Kind of Magic' with magician Caolan McBride during the Feile's event at Bishop's Field, Creggan on Monday evening.

Photos by Jim Mc Cafferty Photography.

Families enjoying 'It's A Kind of Magic' with magician Caolan McBride pictured during the Feile's event at Bishop's Field, Creggan on Monday evening. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Magician Jack Wise gets down among the crowd in Creggan on Monday evening. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

'IT'S A KIND OF MAGIC' . . . . .The two magicians Jack Wise and Caolan McBride, who performed at during the Feile at Bishop's Field, Creggan on Monday evening. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

This young lady helping out magician Caolan McBride at Creggan on Monday evening. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

