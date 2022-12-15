News you can trust since 1772
Royal College of Nurses members, campaigning for fair pay and conditions, take part in industrial action at Altnagelvin Hospital on Thursday morning. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2250GS - 44

In PICTURES: RCN Nurses strike at Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry

Nurses gathered at the picket line in Derry on a freezing cold December morning on Thursday to demand fair pay and better working conditions.

By George Sweeney
5 minutes ago

George Sweeney / Derry Journal

1. Royal College of Nurses members, campaigning for fair pay and conditions, take part in industrial action at Altnagelvin Hospital on Thursday morning. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2250GS - 43

Royal College of Nurses members, campaigning for fair pay and conditions, take part in industrial action at Altnagelvin Hospital on Thursday morning. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2250GS - 43

Photo: George Sweeney

2. Royal College of Nurses members, campaigning for fair pay and conditions, take part in industrial action at Altnagelvin Hospital on Thursday morning. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2250GS - 42

Royal College of Nurses members, campaigning for fair pay and conditions, take part in industrial action at Altnagelvin Hospital on Thursday morning. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2250GS - 42

Photo: George Sweeney

3. Royal College of Nurses members, campaigning for fair pay and conditions, take part in industrial action at Altnagelvin Hospital on Thursday morning. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2250GS - 37

Royal College of Nurses members, campaigning for fair pay and conditions, take part in industrial action at Altnagelvin Hospital on Thursday morning. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2250GS - 37

Photo: George Sweeney

4. Royal College of Nurses members, campaigning for fair pay and conditions, take part in industrial action at Altnagelvin Hospital on Thursday morning. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2250GS - 38

Royal College of Nurses members, campaigning for fair pay and conditions, take part in industrial action at Altnagelvin Hospital on Thursday morning. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2250GS - 38

Photo: George Sweeney

Altnagelvin HospitalDerry