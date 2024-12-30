In pictures: Seal with life-threatening netting wrapped around its neck is saved by Greencastle skipper

By Laura Glenn
Published 30th Dec 2024, 14:01 GMT
A grey seal that had life-threatening netting wrapped around its neck and flipper has been saved by Greencastle skipper Liam O’Brien.

In pictures that were snapped by Enda Craig, the seal can be seen approaching the fishing trawler, where Liam had fish ready to distract the seal and a hook on which to grab the net around its neck.

The monofilament netting was wrapped around and cutting into the seal’s neck and flipper, making the flipper immobile.

Liam’s great plan was successful and the net came off the seal. While it initially swam off, the seal returned again to the boat, perhaps to thank Liam for saving its life and to also take some more fish. The seal did sustain some injury to its neck, due to the netting that was wrapped around it, but kind skipper Liam is going to feed and monitor it for the next few weeks.

See the pictures for yourself. A lovely, positive story as the year comes to an end.

Thanks to Enda Craig for the pictures.

The damage to the seal's neck is visible but it appears superficial. Skipper O'Brien will continue feeding and monitoring the seal for the next two weeks. Massive thanks to Skipper Liam O'Brien who's intervention has most definitely saved this seal's life and to Enda Craig for photographing it.

Pictures 1 to 3, from left to right: The seal approaches the fishing trawler and skipper Liam O'Brien has the fish and hook ready. The plan is to distract the seal with the fish, while getting ready to hook the net around the seal's neck. Picture 2: Liam gives the fish to the seal and at the same time successfully hooks the net. The hook is attached to the trawler winch so that the net will slip off as the seal attempts to escape. Picture 3. The plan is a success, as can be seen. The net comes off the seal who disappears into the water. Photo: Enda Craig.

On left, the seal reappears but is apprehensive about approaching the boat. On right: A short time later, the seal approaches the boat and takes fish from Liam. The life-threatening netting is now gone and the damage to the seals neck is visible.

On left, the seal reappears but is apprehensive about approaching the boat. On right: A short time later, the seal approaches the boat and takes fish from Liam. The life-threatening netting is now gone and the damage to the seals neck is visible. Photo: Enda Craig.

Skipper Liam O'Brien displays the amount of monofilament netting that was wrapped around the seal's neck and flipper, digging into its neck and making the flipper immobile.

Skipper Liam O'Brien displays the amount of monofilament netting that was wrapped around the seal's neck and flipper, digging into its neck and making the flipper immobile. Photo: Enda Craig

