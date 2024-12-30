In pictures: Seal with life-threatening netting wrapped around its neck is saved by Greencastle skipper

2 . seal rescue.jpg

Pictures 1 to 3, from left to right: The seal approaches the fishing trawler and skipper Liam O'Brien has the fish and hook ready. The plan is to distract the seal with the fish, while getting ready to hook the net around the seal's neck. Picture 2: Liam gives the fish to the seal and at the same time successfully hooks the net. The hook is attached to the trawler winch so that the net will slip off as the seal attempts to escape. Picture 3. The plan is a success, as can be seen. The net comes off the seal who disappears into the water. Photo: Enda Craig. Photo: Enda Craig