IN PICTURES: St Patrick’s Day parades in years gone by Derry & Donegal

This year sees the return of parades for the first time since 2019. We hope everybody enjoys the day.
(Please note: These pictures are not for resale here.)
1.
Children from Greater Shantallow Community Arts brighten up the day during Derry City and Strabane District Council’s the annual Spring Carnival on St. Patrick’s Day in Derry-Londonderry. Picture Martin McKeown. Inpresspics.com. 17.03.17
2.
Derry City and Strabane District Council Spring Carnival Parade.
3. DER - BUNCRANA ST. PATRICK'S DAY PARADE
Some of the golfing ‘Early Birds’ who took part in the St. Patrick’s Day parade in Buncrana on Saturday afternoon last. DER1118GS030
4. DER - MOVILLE ST PATRICK'S DAY PARADE
Spectators at the St Patrick’s Day in Moville a few years back. DER1116GS052
Photo: George Sweeney