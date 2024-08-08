IN PICTURES: This is Derry - City stands united as one against racist attacks

By Brendan McDaid
Published 8th Aug 2024, 09:21 GMT
Updated 8th Aug 2024, 09:28 GMT
There was a huge turnout at Guildhall Square on Wednesday night as people stood in solidarity and as one at the United Against Racism rally in the city centre.

Photos by George Sweeney / Derry Journal.

Several thousand people attended the United Against Racism rally in Guildhall Square on Wednesday evening. Photo: George Sweeney

