IN PICTURES: Walk for Irish Unity in Derry

The event was part of our ongoing campaign to secure and win a referendum on Irish unification as provided for in the Good Friday Agreement.
Similar events were held across Ireland.
1. DER - WALK FOR UNITY
Some of the participants who took part in the Walk for Unity, along the Foyle embankment on Saturday morning last, calling on the British government for a referendum on Irish unification. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2208GS – 090
2. DER - WALK FOR UNITY
Some of the participants who took part in the Walk for Unity, along the Foyle embankment on Saturday morning last, calling on the British government for a referendum on Irish unification. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2208GS – 093
3. DER - WALK FOR UNITY
Some of the participants who took part in the Walk for Unity, along the Foyle embankment on Saturday morning last, calling on the British government for a referendum on Irish unification. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2208GS – 094
4. DER - WALK FOR UNITY
Ciara Ferguson MLA, Padraig Delargy MLA and Colr. Conor Heaney carry a banner during the Walk for Unity, along the Foyle embankment on Saturday morning last, calling on the British government for a referendum on Irish unification. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2208GS – 091