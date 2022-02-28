A Walk for Unity, calling on the British government for a referendum on Irish unification, making its way along the Foyle Embankment on Saturday morning last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2208GS – 092

IN PICTURES: Walk for Irish Unity in Derry

Participants pictured on the Walk for Irish Unity in Derry on Saturday last, which was organised by Sinn Féin.

By George Sweeney
Monday, 28th February 2022, 6:36 pm

The event was part of our ongoing campaign to secure and win a referendum on Irish unification as provided for in the Good Friday Agreement.

Similar events were held across Ireland.

1. DER - WALK FOR UNITY

Some of the participants who took part in the Walk for Unity, along the Foyle embankment on Saturday morning last, calling on the British government for a referendum on Irish unification. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2208GS – 090

2. DER - WALK FOR UNITY

Some of the participants who took part in the Walk for Unity, along the Foyle embankment on Saturday morning last, calling on the British government for a referendum on Irish unification. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2208GS – 093

3. DER - WALK FOR UNITY

Some of the participants who took part in the Walk for Unity, along the Foyle embankment on Saturday morning last, calling on the British government for a referendum on Irish unification. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2208GS – 094

4. DER - WALK FOR UNITY

Ciara Ferguson MLA, Padraig Delargy MLA and Colr. Conor Heaney carry a banner during the Walk for Unity, along the Foyle embankment on Saturday morning last, calling on the British government for a referendum on Irish unification. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2208GS – 091

