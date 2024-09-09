'Increased cap should apply to homeowners who have commenced works under the Defective Blocks Scheme'- Pádraig Mac Lochlainn TD
It was reported last week that the maximum cap on the Government’s Government's Defective Block Remediation Scheme is to increase to €462,000.
The 10% rise from €420,000 is expected to be brought to the Government later this month.
In response to the reports, Deputy Mac Lochlainn called on the Minister for clarification for those who have already started works.
He said: “While I believe that this scheme should be a genuine 100% redress scheme, run by the State from start to finish, like the Pyrite Remediation Scheme, this news will be welcome to those who can avail of this scheme in Donegal.
“However, it is not clear that the increased cap will benefit families who have commenced remediation works under the scheme. It would be unjust and unacceptable if they were excluded.
“There was an 11-month delay in the scheme becoming operational after the legislation was passed through the Houses of the Oireachtas in July 2022 and the cap outlined back then has not reflected real construction costs for a long time now.
“The families who have commenced work are facing very significant financial shortfalls and they are anxiously awaiting clarification. I am calling on the Minister to provide that clarification as soon as possible and to do the right thing by these families.”
