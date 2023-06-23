Inishowen beaches among ‘most Instagrammable’ with 18% of ranked Irish beauty spots in Donegal

Examining hashtag mentions on the Instagram platform, Digital Funnel found that seaside favourites in Donegal received 38,448 mentions on Instagram, a photograph and video sharing social media application owned by Meta, formerly Facebook.

Two beaches from Inishowen appeared among the most popular as did ‘Warden beach at Portsalon.

Inch Beach, Dingle, came out on top with 28,324 Instagram mentions, followed by Silverstrand Beach, Donegal, which is located in the south west of the county between Teelin and Glencolumbkille, and which received 20,253 mentions.

Culdaff

Tramore in Waterford had the third highest number of Instagram mentions with 13,674.

Culdaff was the second most popular in Donegal with 2,316 mentions while Shroove, also commonly anglicised from ‘An tSrúibh’ - 'the snout, nose or point' – as Stroove and Shrove, also made the list with 247 mentions.

The other Donegal beaches on the list were Rossnowlagh (3,992), Bundoran (3,285), Fintra (1799), Murvagh (1630), Portsalon (1460), Marble Hill (1281), Carrickfinn (1200), Killahoey (488), Downings (373) and Naran [Narin] (124).

Stroove.

The thirteen beaches in Donegal garnered 38,448 mentions in total. Of the 74 beaches with mentions included in the Digital Funnel list, 18 per cent were in Donegal.

Only County Kerry had a higher number of beaches with Instagram mentions with a total of 46,950 mentions. Beaches in Dublin managed to rack up 29,102 mentions between them.

The rankings were compiled by Digital Funnel

'Warden beach at Portsalon