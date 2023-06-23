News you can trust since 1772
NationalWorldTV

Inishowen beaches among ‘most Instagrammable’ with 18% of ranked Irish beauty spots in Donegal

Thirteen beaches from Donegal have appeared on a list of the ‘most Instagrammable’ beauty spots in the country, according to marketing firm Digital Funnel.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 11:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 11:22 BST

Examining hashtag mentions on the Instagram platform, Digital Funnel found that seaside favourites in Donegal received 38,448 mentions on Instagram, a photograph and video sharing social media application owned by Meta, formerly Facebook.

Two beaches from Inishowen appeared among the most popular as did ‘Warden beach at Portsalon.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Inch Beach, Dingle, came out on top with 28,324 Instagram mentions, followed by Silverstrand Beach, Donegal, which is located in the south west of the county between Teelin and Glencolumbkille, and which received 20,253 mentions.

CuldaffCuldaff
Culdaff
Most Popular

Tramore in Waterford had the third highest number of Instagram mentions with 13,674.

Read More
17 of the best beaches in Derry and Donegal to go for a swim and cool down

Culdaff was the second most popular in Donegal with 2,316 mentions while Shroove, also commonly anglicised from ‘An tSrúibh’ - 'the snout, nose or point' – as Stroove and Shrove, also made the list with 247 mentions.

The other Donegal beaches on the list were Rossnowlagh (3,992), Bundoran (3,285), Fintra (1799), Murvagh (1630), Portsalon (1460), Marble Hill (1281), Carrickfinn (1200), Killahoey (488), Downings (373) and Naran [Narin] (124).

Stroove.Stroove.
Stroove.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The thirteen beaches in Donegal garnered 38,448 mentions in total. Of the 74 beaches with mentions included in the Digital Funnel list, 18 per cent were in Donegal.

Only County Kerry had a higher number of beaches with Instagram mentions with a total of 46,950 mentions. Beaches in Dublin managed to rack up 29,102 mentions between them.

The rankings were compiled by Digital Funnel

Fanad’s ‘Warden’ beach between Portsalon and Knockalla recognised by Lonely Plant as one of the best

'Warden beach at Portsalon'Warden beach at Portsalon
'Warden beach at Portsalon
Stroove.Stroove.
Stroove.
Related topics:DonegalInstagramInstagrammableInishowen