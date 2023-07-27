News you can trust since 1772
Inishowen Boil Water Notice lifted with immediate effect

Uisce Éireann and Donegal County Council wish to notify customers supplied by the Inishowen West Public Water Supply and Carndonagh Mixed Public Water Supply that the Boil Water Notice issued on Sunday, 23 July is now lifted with immediate effect.
By Laura Glenn
Published 27th Jul 2023, 17:11 BST- 1 min read

The notice was originally issued due to operational issues at the water treatment plant.

The notice was put in place to protect the health of approximately 8,900 customers supplied by the Inishowen West Public Water Supply and Carndonagh Mixed Public Water Supply in all areas of the supply which include: Carndonagh, Gleneely, Malin, Clonmany, Ballyliffin, Urris, and Glenmakee Public Group Water Scheme and surrounding areas.

All consumers on the Inishowen West Public Water Supply and Carndonagh Mixed Public Water Supply can now resume normal use of the water supply for drinking, food preparation and brushing teeth.

The Inishowen Boil Water Notice has been lifted with immediate effect.
Seamus O’Brien, Uisce Éireann, acknowledged the impact of this notice on the community.

“Uisce Éireann and Donegal County Council wish to thank everyone for their patience, co-operation and assistance during this Boil Water Notice and we greatly regret any inconvenience caused to homes and businesses in the community.”

The Uisce Éireann Customer Contact Centre (1800 278 278) is available to answer customer queries in relation to this water notice.

Uisce Éireann is responsible for delivering public drinking water and wastewater services for the people of Ireland.

"We are committed to enabling communities to thrive by continuously upgrading and developing critical infrastructure to support sustainable growth and development, providing safe drinking water, and enhancing the environment.”

To find out more visit www.water.ie

