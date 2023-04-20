Inishowen teachers tell Teachers' Union of Ireland colleagues of the 'nightmare' defective blocks crisis

Crana College teachers Siobhan McCullagh and Aine Gallagher received applause and a standing ovation after they outlined to delegates at the recent INTO conference of the devastating impact the crisis is having on students, staff and the local community.

Ms McCullagh compared the crisis to a ‘large trawler that has come and pulled us in’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She told how it impacts on ‘everyone, from every possible, imaginable circumstance you can think of and there’s no way out’.

The teachers told how families are living a nightmare.

Ms McCullagh said she is witnessing, on a daily basis, how friends, colleagues and students are ‘breaking down with stress’ and are living with a ‘waking nightmare’.

She read a testimony from a mother of three, whose house is due to be demolished. The mother told how she not know how much longer her family will be safe in their home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Gallagher told delegates that her home is a ‘living hell’ and not the safe haven it should be.

The teachers, who were joined by their Donegal branch colleague Joe Higgins, spoke of the many issues surrounding families, including the accommodation crisis and difficulties in finding the upfront funding needed to access the scheme and rebuild.