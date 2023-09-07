Inishowen Walking Festival returns with 17 route options right across the peninsula

Watch more videos on Shots!

A total of 17 different route options will be available for those taking part across the peninsula, which takes place from Friday, September 15, to Sunday, September 17.

This all Inishowen event, which is being delivered by Inishowen Social Enterprise & Community groups, in conjunction with Inishowen Development Partnership, Go Visit Inishowen, Donegal Sports Partnership, will have scheduled walks in Buncrana, Fort Dunree, Clonmany Carrowmenagh, Malin Head, Carndonagh, Greencastle, Drumfries, Inch, Burnfoot, Newtoncunningham and Muff.

Programme Manager John Kelly stated: "This year, the groups have once again committed to providing special experiences for their communities ranging from celebrating walking with nature, learning about the wildlife, flora and fauna, history, heritage and cultural learning through our native Irish language within one of our walks. We are also delighted to welcome on board Project Orange based in Newtowncunningham and welcome participants from the Ukrainian community this year also who have found a home in Inishowen in recent times.

The Amazing Grace Viewing Point in Buncrana.

“Donegal Sports Partnership and Donegal County Council have provided funding for the walking festival: a huge thank you for that support. In addition we are most grateful for the very kind donation of skin products by ISDIN, Inish Pharmacy Buncrana is a distributor of ISDIN products.”

Community Development Officer with Donegal Sports Partnership, Karen Guthrie, said: "The Inishowen Walking Festival working group have invested huge amount of their time in promoting Inishowen as a beautiful walking destination for not only tourists, but also for locals.

"The Inishowen Peninsula is blessed with fantastic walking routes and the most amazing scenery and we're delighted to see so many communities involved in encouraging and supporting people to become more active through walking"

Barry Mc Laughlin of Inishowen Development Partnership said: “Building on the success of previous showcasing the connection with St. Colmcille, this year’s festival also celebrates OS200 & the place Inishowen holds in developing Ordinance Survey. The heritage, history and hospitality of Inishowen will be on display across the peninsula thanks to Inishowen Social Enterprise Network members & Community groups’.

An Inch closer, Photo by Adam Porter

As the festival is fast approaching, Go Visit Inishowen is encouraging you to participate.