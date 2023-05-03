In Inishowen, funding has been awarded to funding to The Exchange, Buncrana (€20,000) for a project involving oral history recordings and archival research into the LGBTQ+ community in County Donegal; Inishtrahull Bird Observatory (€24,690) for on-going research and monitoring work and equipment on Inishtrahull island and Inishowen Traditional Singers’ Circle (€13,160) working in partnership with the Irish Traditional Music Archive to continue its work to review, maintain and improve public access to its collection on Inishowen songs and singers.

Elsewhere in Donegal, the Donegal Railway Heritage Museum, Donegal Town has been awarded €5,357 for an archives storage system for railway artefacts; Lifford Association Tourism Commerce Heritage (€24,217) for an upgrade of the exhibition area at Lifford Old Courthouse; Clonleigh Parish Church (€21,797) for repairs to the south nave window of the Church of St. Lugadius in Lifford; Cairde na hEaragaile (€5,200) for a conservation appraisal of a summer house at Altan Farm and appropriate assessment of a walking trail in Dunlewey; Oideas Gael (€7,079) for a community archive project; T Kilbarron Castle & Church Conservation Group (€25,000) for the conservation of the walls of the ruins of Old Kilbarron Church; Kilcar Heritage Committee (€6,750) for a conservation report on St. Matthew’s Church, Kilcar; Milford & District Resource Centre (€16,300) for a conservation plan and feasibility study of the former Milford Reformed Presbyterian Church; Comharchumann Forbartha Ghaoth Dobhair (€13,000) for Gaeltacht heritage tours highlighting the vernacular architecture, traditions and material culture of the area ans Muileann Coirce Leitir (€25,000) for the restoration of internal mill machinery at Leitir Corn Mill, Kilcar.

The support from The Heritage Council for local heritage groups and local communities is most welcome” said Joseph Gallagher, County Donegal Heritage Officer. “The need for continued investment in our built, natural, cultural and intangible heritage has never been more important. The continued commitment and enthusiasm of local community groups to the conservation, promotion and enhancement of our heritage is outstanding. Although this countrywide scheme is very competitive, 13 Donegal-based heritage projects out of a total of 137 countywide will be funded this year representing about 13% of the funding available nationally."