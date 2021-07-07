Ireland’s first LGBTQ+ rainbow road traffic crossing to be in place ‘shortly’ in Derry

In May, Derry City and Strabane Councillors agreed to ringfence £22,000 for the project as a result of an underspend in the Mayoral budget.

Former Mayor, SDLP Councillor Brian Tierney has championed the project since the idea was brought to council by the Foyle Pride Committee in 2020 after an initial call for such a crossing from Sinn Féin Foyle MLA Martina Anderson.

Councillor Tierney asked for an update on the crossing at a recent presentation by DFI Roads to council on the crossing which will link the Foyle Embankment with the Peace Bridge.

Derry will have the first rainbow traffic crossing in Ireland. (File picture: Image by Vlad Vasnetsov from Pixabay)

David McKinley, Western Divisional Roads Manager informed Members: “The funding is coming forward through the council and it will be delivered by our road marking measured term contractor.

“I think they have been instructed to do that and that should happen reasonably shortly.”

Aontú Councillor Emmet Doyle raised the point of maintenance saying: “If we are having difficulties getting other areas maintained, are we going to have difficulties with that?”

Mr McKinley said: “In terms of the long-term maintenance, that’s something us and our colleagues in council will have to work out ourselves.

“They are paying the initial capital costs, if there is any maintenance I think Robert (McCartney – Section Engineer) and Karen (Director of Environment and Regeneration) can get together and work something out to ensure it is kept the way it should be and we know it doesn’t polish and become a skid risk.”

Cllr Tierney said he was ‘delighted to hear that we should see contractors in the area in the not too distant future to carry out this work.’

By Gillian Anderson