'Irresponsible' motorists obstructing roads around Shroove beach urged to 'wise up'

Motorists have been urged to ‘wise up’ and stop illegally parking and blocking roads around Shroove Beach.

There was traffic chaos over the weekend and last week as beachgoers flocked to the beach to enjoy the good weather and Greencastle Regatta.

With the car park full, many motorists then parked along both sides of the road.

With parts of the route then obstructed, the Local Link bus was forced to cancel its route through Shroove (also known as Shrove and Stroove) and there were concerns over emergency services’ access.

This was despite an appeal issued by Donegal County Council last Friday, which ‘respectfully reminded to park responsibly to ensure the public road (R-241 and L-1471) remained clear for public transport and emergency vehicles.’

Donegal County Councillor Martin Farren told the Journal the issue has been ongoing for a long period of time, but is worsening due to increased visitor numbers and bus services.

He added how Donegal County Council is liaising with Gardai on the matter and he, too, has been working to find a solution.

However, he said that any solution needs to be enforced and ‘this is where the Gardai come into this’.

Over the weekend, Gardai in Donegal issued a statement on social media reminding motorists that blocking access for emergency services could be putting lives at risk and that obstruction is an offence under road traffic legislation. They stated that vehicles are liable to be seized and subject to an impound fee.

Colr Farren said Gardai must do this if vehicles are found to be obstructing the road at the beach and said if buses can’t access the route then emergency services also won’t be able to.

"A lot of the motorists who park there know they’re doing and this has to stop. People are being very irresponsible and wise up. It could be their family that gets into difficulty on the beach and needs emergency services who can’t get to them.”

Colr Farren said Gardai and DCC ‘must identify which side of the road they feel motorists should park on and this then needs to be implemented and acted upon’.