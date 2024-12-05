'It’s a bit of the Wacky Races' : Loading bay plan for congested Derry street welcomed
At an Environment and Regeneration Committee meeting on Wednesday, members were informed that council received correspondence from the Department for infrastructure’s (DfI) Network Development Section proposing the introduction of a loading bay at Park Avenue in the city.
Sinn Féin councillor Emma McGinley noted that the bay will be located outside the Spar shop on the street, in an area which she said is “congested at best”.
She added: “I’d be up and down that street two or three times a day and most of the time it’s a bit of the ‘Wacky Races’, so it probably would alleviate some of that because sometimes you’re having vans that are stopping.”
Councillor Tierney concluded: “It’s definitely something that the council should support and I would like to think that the new loading bay will take off some of the traffic pressure up and around there, so it’s definitely something that the SDLP would welcome.”
Andrew Balfour,
Local Democracy Reporter.