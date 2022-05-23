James O’Hara and Sons raises over £30k for Derry’s Foyle Hospice

The fundraising event in April had originally been scheduled to take place in 2020 but was postponed due to the pandemic. The rescheduled event proved to be a huge success nonetheless, with the money raised to be used for Foyle Hospice palliative care services.

The charity auction had over 50 items up for grabs including concert tickets, experience days, autographed footballs shirts, art and literature.

Gerard O’Hara said: “We were honoured to deliver a cheque for £30,068 to Foyle Hospice. We would like to thank everyone who donated and thank all those who took the time to be a part of the evening. It wouldn’t have been possible without your support! Thank you again from everyone at James O’Hara and Sons.”

Staff from James O'Hara & Sons Motors with their cheque for the Hosp[ice.

James O’Hara and Sons are dedicated supporters and corporate fundraisers for Foyle Hospice and have been for many years, organising fundraising events and taking part in and sponsoring Hospice events.

Sheila Duffy, Foyle Hospice Director of Income Generation and Communications, said: “James O’Hara and Sons are Champion Corporate Fundraisers. Their support, dedication and commitment to helping their community and our local hospice is inspiring, with their help we have been able to provide specialist palliative care to local patients and their families.

“It is vital that our local businesses continue to support Foyle Hospice, as it is with their efforts and the backing of our community that we are able to keep the doors to the Hospice open.

We have had the honour of caring for over 20,000 local patients and their families since 1985 and with the help of our corporate and community supporters we can continue to provide specialist palliative care services, support and counselling to our patients and their families. James O’Hara and Sons have made such a difference with their donation, we are humbled that they choose Foyle Hospice to support.”

Foyle Hospice advised that if you are a local business or employer and would like to get you and your team involved, your support would be valued. You can organise, attend or sponsor an event or even volunteer in Foyle Hospice’s gardens for a team building day. Every single penny and hour donated makes a difference to Foyle Hospice, it’s patients and their families. To get involved email [email protected]