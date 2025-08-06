Kimmins announces £400,000 resurfacing scheme for Claudy area of Derry

By Brendan McDaid
Published 6th Aug 2025, 12:06 BST
Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins has announced that a £400,000 carriageway resurfacing scheme on the B49 Cumber Road, Claudy will commence on Monday. August 11.

The resurfacing scheme will extend along the Cumber Road from its junction with B49 Church Street for 970m towards Donemana and also include the resurfacing of 65m of the C509 Learmount Road at its junction with the Cumber Road.

Minister Kimmins said: “This is a substantial investment for the Claudy area which will deliver significant benefits for residents and road users and demonstrates my commitment to improving our road network, which is vital for connecting our businesses and communities. I would like to thank residents, local businesses and commuters for their patience while this essential infrastructure work is carried out.”

A road closure wuill be inm place from Monday until Tuesday August 26 between the hours of 8am and 6pm.

Minister Liz Kimmins.placeholder image
Minister Liz Kimmins.

During the times of the road closure, diversionary routes will be signed as follows: B74 Glenshane Road, C513 Longland Road and vice-versa.

The Department said it has “programmed the work operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience however, while steps have been taken to accommodate local access and Translink bus and school services throughout the scheme, road users should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the vicinity of the works and are asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions”.

The works are expected to be ‘substantially complete’ by August 26, and the Department said it will keep the public informed of any change.

