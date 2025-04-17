Lack of wastewater investment putting plans for more Derry homes, jobs and investment at risk warn housebuilders
The stark warning has been issued by Build Homes NI, a group representing some of Northern Ireland’s largest house building organisations and companies, as it forecast that Derry’s housing crisis will continue “due to chronic under-investment in the city’s sewerage system”.
The organisation warned that housebuilding in Derry & Strabane District Council and in other areas of the north have fallen to historically low levels because of a lack of capacity in wastewater infrastructure.
The bleak assessment came in response to a consultation published by the Department for Infrastructure into its ‘Living With Water’ programme.
‘Living with Water’ outlines a long-term approach to wastewater management, but Build Homes Ni expressed alarm that it doesn’t include estimated costs or timescales for delivery.
A spokesperson for Build Homes NI, said: “In 2024 only 312 new homes were started in Derry & Strabane District Council. This was the lowest number in Northern Ireland. In the last three months of 2024, only 89 planning applications were submitted locally for new residential housing – the second lowest of any council area. At the same time, the number of applicants waiting for social housing locally is over 6,250, the second highest outside of Belfast and 50% more than the next council area. Arguably, Derry has the most housing stress in Northern Ireland but is building the fewest houses.
“No wastewater capacity means no new connections to the system which means no new homes. There will be no end sight to the housing crisis until the Northern Ireland Executive agrees a long-term solution to fix our broken wastewater system.”
Responsibility for managing drains and sewers lies with NI Water which is funded primarily by the NI Executive. The company says that it is currently facing a £800m-plus funding shortfall while the NI Audit Office has indicated that NI Water will need to invest c.£4bn by 2039/40.
NI Water officials appearing before Derry & Strabane Council in November 2024 identified almost 5,000 new houses in the city being held back by inadequate wastewater infrastructure.
The spokesperson added: “After decades of underinvestment the sums required to bring our wastewater infrastructure up to standard are huge.
“Build Homes NI agrees with the ambition of the Living With Water programme but a plan is only as good as its implementation. With no delivery framework or funding in place we’re concerned that the Derry programme will end up like its counterpart in Belfast which was recently mothballed due to lack of money.
“If the wastewater infrastructure isn’t there, we can’t build houses, factories can’t expand, we can’t protect the environment and development will eventually grind to a halt.
“The Council has exciting plans to encourage £3.4bn of investment, create 15,000 new jobs and deliver major projects such as the expansion of Magee, student housing and a new health hub at Fort George.
“It is difficult to see how all that can happen if there’s no plan to fix our wastewater system.”
Responding to the comments, a DfI spokesperson said: “Minister Kimmins has recently launched a public consultation to seek views on developer contributions to help fund necessary improvements to our wastewater infrastructure. The consultation is part of a three-pronged approach aimed at increasing investment and modernising our wastewater infrastructure.
"New legislation is also being brought forward in relation to sustainable drainage systems to help slow the flow of water entering our sewers while the Minister will continue to work with Executive colleagues to increase wastewater investment.
"Additionally, the department is exploring other options to allow NI Water to place a greater focus on improving housing capacity. The Department is also working closely with colleagues in DfC, DAERA, the Housing Executive, NIEA and NI Water so that we can co-operate and develop solutions to deliver more housing."
A spokesperson for NI Water meanwhile said: “NI Water is aware of the current housing situation in Derry City and the impact of capacity constraints in our wastewater system on housing development due to historic underfunding.
"We are working closely with the Department for Infrastructure to secure additional funding for capital works to address these constraints.
"NI Water has collaborated with DfI in the LWWP Derry/Londonderry development Plan and has responded to the online consultation.”
Build Homes NI said that it is “dedicated to providing direction to solve Northern Ireland’s housing crisis and unlock the housing market for everyone”.
The organisation represents some of the largest local developers across the north including founding members such as Alskea, Antrim Construction, Beechview Developments, Braidwater Group, Fraser Partners, Hagan Homes, Lagan Homes, Lotus Homes and McGinnis Group.
The organisation states its members have collectively invested hundreds of millions of pounds in construction activity across NI in recent years and £500 million in 2019 / 2020 alone.
"We provide circa 700 people locally with good, secure jobs and support hundreds of further jobs among subcontractors, professional services and the wider supply chain.
“Our members have been involved in over 100 new housing developments across NI in recent years. We are experienced home providers, but our ambitions to build these desperately needed homes are being increasingly frustrated by problems associated with chronic underinvestment in NI’s wastewater infrastructure,” a spokesperson said.
