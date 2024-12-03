Lamp posts to be replaced with lanterns at listed buildings as DfC aims to reduce ‘street clutter’ in Derry city centre

By Kevin Mullan
Published 3rd Dec 2024, 17:18 BST
Updated 3rd Dec 2024, 17:19 BST
The Department for Communities is to install new wall-mounted street lamps at a number of listed buildings in Derry.

The intention is to ‘reduce street clutter’ and replace lamp posts with lanterns.

A design and access statement prepared by The Paul Hogarth Company in support of a DfC application states: "It is our intention to reduce street clutter as part of this scheme, where possible changing column fitting lanterns to wall mounted and upgrading the lighting suite throughout, utilising modern technology while at the same time being respectful of the design character of the Conservation Area these streets are located within.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"This will include the use of a heritage fitting with black painted columns or wall mounted brackets.”

Existing light columns on Bank Place are be removed and replaced with wall mounted fittings.placeholder image
Existing light columns on Bank Place are be removed and replaced with wall mounted fittings.

The application relates to lighting at listed buildings in Bishop Street; Society Street; Magazine Street Lower; Shipquay Street; and Bank Place.

“Wall mounted fittings will be at a height of c.4-5m. Existing columns will be removed providing a clearer views to these listed facades,” the statement declares.

Related topics:Derry
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice