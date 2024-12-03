Lamp posts to be replaced with lanterns at listed buildings as DfC aims to reduce ‘street clutter’ in Derry city centre
The intention is to ‘reduce street clutter’ and replace lamp posts with lanterns.
A design and access statement prepared by The Paul Hogarth Company in support of a DfC application states: "It is our intention to reduce street clutter as part of this scheme, where possible changing column fitting lanterns to wall mounted and upgrading the lighting suite throughout, utilising modern technology while at the same time being respectful of the design character of the Conservation Area these streets are located within.
"This will include the use of a heritage fitting with black painted columns or wall mounted brackets.”
The application relates to lighting at listed buildings in Bishop Street; Society Street; Magazine Street Lower; Shipquay Street; and Bank Place.
“Wall mounted fittings will be at a height of c.4-5m. Existing columns will be removed providing a clearer views to these listed facades,” the statement declares.