Their three hour long Casting Clinics, on Saturday and Sunday, April 1 and 2, are suitable for all levels of angler but would be particularly useful for those who are new to the sport.A host of world class fly dressers, casters and angling celebrities will join thousands of people on the banks of the Mourne when the fair returns to Strabane’s Melvin Sports Complex.The annual event is hosted by Derry City and Strabane District Council and the Loughs Agency.“The Casting Clinic is a vital part of the fair,” said Ian who manages Oak Fisheries at Enagh Lough.“When you are taking up angling, it is essential to learn the correct casting technique and guidelines from the start so that you can progress without any bad habits.

“We will show you the correct grip, stance and tempo of the cast and the correct thrust to allow each attendee at the course to make the cast they want.”

The Main Hall at the Melvin Sports Complex will host a number of providers who will be exhibiting and selling their equipment and Ian added that using the correct equipment is equally as important to casting as technique.

“The right rod and tackle are essential,” he said. “A big heavy rod won’t be suitable for a lighter person for example.“Similarly a light rod can be fine for a stream or burn but if you are fishing on one of our major rivers such as the Mourne you will need a heavier and more substantial rod.“We can advise people on the equipment that is best for you.”Last year’s angling fair was the first after the Covid pandemic and attracted a record 3,500 attendees which Iain says is reflected in a surge in popularity in the sport.“During Covid people were restricted to where they could travel so they had to access local amenities for recreation,” he added.“Angling was one of the few activities people could do and it leant itself well to social distancing so we were busy and many people have stuck with it since.

“We met a lot of people at last year’s Fair who were new to angling and they wanted to learn new skills and source new equipment.

“We’re seeing a lot more ladies getting involved as well, we’ve worked with the Waterisde Women’s Centre who were very keen and very enthusiastic and the Fair is a chance to showcase the sport to new people.“Everyone is welcome, no matter what you’re level you can always learn something new, I’m still learning every day, and the fair is a great environment to share ideas and knowledge.”Ian Gamble is an APAGI Advanced and IFF Master Single Handed Casting Instructor and a GAIA Double Handed Instructor and provides a guillie / guide service through the North West of Ireland for salmon, sea trout, brown trout and rainbow trout.