Learning Pool joins One Tree Planted reforestation initiative

The Derry-firm said it wants to make a difference by helping to plant trees across National Forests in the US.

Learning Pool’s Head of Learning Libraries, Ryan Cooper said: “Over the last few years, Learning Pool has identified several ways to operate in a more environmentally friendly way. Partnering with One Tree Planted helps us continue this journey and we are thrilled to be able to support its global reforestation efforts whilst raising awareness of its importance.”

Ben Betts, Learning Pool Chief Executive Officer, said: “Learning Pool are committed to enhancing and developing environment initiatives with the goal of reducing the companies carbon footprint. The ‘Million Trees Planted’ initiative gives Learning Pool the opportunity to play its part in combating the damaging effects of climate change.”

One Tree Planted plants trees to restore nature and biodiversity. Its ‘Million Trees Planted’ initiative gives businesses an opportunity to make positive environmental impact by planting 10,000 trees in US forests.

To fund its participation in the initiative, Learning Pool has committed to donating a percentage of the profits from it’s new ‘Net Zero collection’ to further fund the ‘Million Trees Planted’ challenge.