An Bord Pleanala has given the go-ahead to Lidl to build a new store in Carndonagh.

The supermarket at Station Road in the town was granted planning permission, with 12 conditions, by Donegal County Council in May 2022, but this was then appealed to An Bord Pleanala by Mr Gerry Doherty, Supervalu, Carndonagh.

The application sought permission for the construction of a discount food store to include off licence use with a gross floor area of 2,209 sq.m. and a net retail area of 1,400 sq.m. 103 car parking spaces are also proposed to serve the development.

One third party observation, from Mr Doherty, was received and the key issues included the retail impact and trade diversion from existing retailers including SuperValu within the town centre and that the proposal is contrary to the Development Plan objectives which support the vibrancy of town centres,

An artist's impression of the new Lidl store.

The observation questioned the need for the proposal and outlined that the catchment area defined within the RIA is overestimated. It also highlighted traffic impact; flood risk and previous use of the site as a dump in an area of high groundwater vulnerability.

In response, Lidl referred to the ‘draw of Buncrana for convenience retail offer for residents of Carndonagh’.

"It is stated that 18% of shoppers to the Lidl in Buncrana come from the Carndonagh catchment area. The proposal would redress this.”

The appeal response also ‘cross refers to the TTA submitted in support of the application which demonstrates that there is sufficient capacity on the local road network to accommodate the proposal’.

Senior Planning Inspect Stephanie Farrington recommended that permission be granted for the proposed development, with conditions.

She said that, having regard to the provisions of the Donegal County Development Plan 2018- 2024, the Seven Strategic Towns Local Area Plan 2018-2024 and to the Retail Planning Guidelines for Planning Authorities issued by the Department of the Environment, Community and Local Government in April, 2012 and to the location, scale and design of the proposed development and the pattern of development in the area it is considered that, subject to compliance with the conditions set out, ‘the proposed development would not seriously injure the amenities of the area or of property in the vicinity, and would be acceptable in terms of traffic safety and convenience’.

"The proposed development would, therefore, be in accordance with the proper planning and sustainable development of the area.”

The conditions set out included that, prior to the commencement of development, the developer will submit a revised site layout plan which includes details of the tie in of the proposed access road from the L12712 with the adjoining lands in the ownership of the applicant to the north and a revised site layout plan which addresses the issues raised within the Stage 1 Road Safety Audit submitted in support of the application.

Additionally, a minimum of 10% of all communal car parking spaces are to be provided with functioning EV charging stations/points and ducting shall be provided for all remaining car parking spaces, including in-curtilage spaces, facilitating the installation of EV charging points/stations at a later date.