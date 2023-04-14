Concern was expressed last summer when it emerged that no lifeguards had been assigned to Shroove beach while one was assigned to Culdaff later in the season.

Donegal County Council said that, despite repeated advertisement, there had been a ‘low number’ of applications for the 2022 bathing seasons, particularly in the Inishowen area.

In March of this year, it was confirmed that advertisements had ‘gone out’ seeking applications for temporary beach lifeguards for this summer season.

The beautiful Blue Flag Culdaff Beach.

At this week’s Inishowen Municipal District meeting. Matthew Byrne of the council’s Environment section, confirmed that lifeguards are being sought for three beaches in Inishowen – Culdaff and Shroove, which are Blue Flag beaches, along with Lisfannon.