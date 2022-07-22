‘Light at end of tunnel’ as overgrown green area is adopted

One of the green areas adopted.

The Council has agreed to adopt plots of land in the Jacqueline Way and Nualamont Drive areas between the Bogside and Creggan.

Sinn Féin Councillor Patricia Logue has been lobbying for action on the spaces which were considerably overgrown.

“I have been working closely with residents for some time now to try and find a resolution over the ownership of the greenspaces in the development and who was responsible for tending to them.

“This would involve grass cutting, overgrown vegetation and the general upkeep of all these areas. I have been in discussions with the Department for Communities (DfC) and Derry City and Strabane District Council for a number of years to see if we could come up with a lasting resolution around the vesting and ownership of these green spaces,” she said.

Colr. Logue said there is ‘light at the end of the tunnel’ as the Council has adopted the green area directly in front of Nualamont Drive and two separate green spaces at the steps down to Jacqueline Way.

“We would like to thank residents for their patience on this matter, as well as the Council and the Bogside & Brandywell Neighbourhood Management Team in helping with all aspects of this very complex issue.