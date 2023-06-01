Lough Foyle and Lough Swilly ferry services set sail from today
Donegal County Council has confirmed that it is delighted to announce that the Lough Foyle ferry service linking Greencastle and Magilligan and the Swilly ferry service linking Buncrana and Rathmullan will operate a full service from today, Thursday, June 1, 2023.
By Laura Glenn
Published 1st Jun 2023, 10:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 10:49 BST
They also confirmed that both ferries will operate seven days a week. Further information including timetables and fares can be found at www.loughfoyleferry.com or www.swillyferry.com.
You can also find information and updates on the Facebook pages at https://www.facebook.com/loughfoyleferry and https://www.facebook.com/loughswillyferry